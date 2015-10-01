(Recasts; adds details and comments throughout, case citation,
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co
prevailed in an $8.6 billion lawsuit brought on behalf of Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc creditors who said the bank abused its
power by draining Lehman of critical liquidity in its final
days, precipitating the global financial crisis.
In a decision made public on Thursday, U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan in Manhattan rejected claims that JPMorgan
exploited its "life or death" leverage as Lehman's main
"clearing" bank to extract billions of dollars of collateral
just before Lehman went bankrupt on Sept. 15, 2008.
Creditors said JPMorgan had no need for this despite
volatile markets and extracted a windfall at their expense.
But the judge said JPMorgan was entitled to demand
collateral to secure Lehman's obligations and did not defraud
Lehman into providing it. He also said JPMorgan had no
contractual obligation to extend credit to keep Lehman alive.
"That plaintiffs are now dissatisfied with the bargain they
struck and believe that (JPMorgan) behaved badly in enforcing
its terms is of no moment," Sullivan wrote.
"The court will not now rewrite the parties' contractual
text - with express or implied terms - to provide Lehman with
language more beneficial than what it negotiated," he added.
Lawyers for Lehman creditors and Lehman did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony said the New York-based
bank is pleased with the decision
Sullivan ruled 3-1/2 years after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James
Peck allowed the $8.6 billion lawsuit to proceed. Peck oversaw
Lehman's Chapter 11 proceedings at the time.
The fight with JPMorgan is one of the last major pieces of
litigation arising from Lehman's demise.
Once Wall Street's fourth-largest bank, Lehman reported $639
billion of assets when it went bankrupt, making its bankruptcy
six times larger than any other in U.S. history.
Unsecured creditors were to have recouped $105.4 billion on
their claims, including a scheduled Oct. 1 distribution, Lehman
said last week. Much of Lehman's brokerage unit was sold to
Barclays Plc after the Chapter 11 filing.
In his decision, Sullivan also said it was premature to
decide whether to pay JPMorgan later than other Lehman creditors
on some claims because of its alleged "egregious" and
"unconscionable" actions.
The case is Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc et al v. JPMorgan
Chase Bank NA, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 11-06760.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)