NEW YORK Aug 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co on
Monday pegged its possible legal costs in excess of litigation
reserves at $4.6 billion at the end of June, up from $4.5
billion at the end of March.
The company also disclosed that it is responding to
questions from trustees offices of U.S. bankruptcy courts about
notices on mortgage payment changes and escrow statements in
bankruptcy proceedings.
The disclosures came in a quarterly filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. A JPMorgan spokesman
declined to comment further on the bankruptcy trustee questions.
The filing also put JPMorgan's Russia exposure at $4.6
billion at the end of June, compared with an earlier disclosure
of $4.7 billion as of the end of March.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)