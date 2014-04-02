By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 2 A lawyer for a former JPMorgan
Chase & Co trader accused of helping to hide trading
losses tied to a $6.2 billion financial scandal said on
Wednesday his client was open to leaving France to voluntarily
face U.S. criminal charges.
Julien Grout, the former trader, is accused of participating
in a conspiracy to hide losses within JPMorgan's Chief
Investment Office in London by marking positions in a credit
derivatives portfolio at inflated prices.
He and another one-time trader at the bank, Javier
Martin-Artajo, are considered fugitives by the U.S. government
for not coming to the United States to face trial over charges
stemming from the so-called London Whale scandal.
But at a hearing in federal court in New York, Marc
Weinstein, a lawyer for Grout, told U.S. District Judge George
Daniels that talks were under way with prosecutors about a bail
package that would enable Grout, a French citizen, to come to
the United States.
"We certainly have been making efforts on Mr. Grout's behalf
to get him here to face these charges," Weinstein said.
Details of the bail negotiations came during a hearing in a
parallel civil lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission against Grout and Martin-Artajo.
In court papers, Grout's lawyers say he would come to the
United States to face charges if he received a bail package that
would allow him to return to France while awaiting trial.
If a bail package is negotiated, Grout would be the first of
the two defendants to submit to U.S. jurisdiction. Martin-Artajo
who lives in Spain, has been fighting extradition. Both men deny
wrongdoing.
Last year, JPMorgan agreed to pay more than $1 billion to
settle U.S. and British regulatory probes into the London Whale
losses and admitted wrongdoing.
Grout, who ceased working for JPMorgan in London in December
2012, has been out of work since then, his lawyers said in court
papers. He moved into his parents' country home in France in
July 2013, the lawyers wrote.
He and Martin-Artajo were indicted in September on charges
including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.
Edward Little, another lawyer for Grout, said after
Wednesday's hearing that the U.S. government was not open to
allowing his client to return to France during trial.
Little also said he might follow a suggestion Daniels made
at the hearing to ask the judge overseeing the criminal case,
U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield, to weigh in on the bail
dispute.
A spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
declined comment.
The cases in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, are U.S. v. Martin-Artajo, No. 13-cr-00707, and Securities
and Exchange Commission v. Martin-Artajo, No. 13-05677.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)