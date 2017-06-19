June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase &
Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading
scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive
James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.
In an account on his website, Iksil, a French national who
traded credit derivatives for JPMorgan in London, also blamed
senior executives at the bank. (bit.ly/2sjf2WS)
"The senior executives chose Iksil to work as a screen for
them in late 2010", he said.
The Chief Investment Office (CIO), where Iksil worked, lost
$6.2 billion in trading in 2012, hurting the bank's reputation.
"When the CIO of JPMorgan had lost $1 billion dollar,
JPMorgan as a whole had made $4 billion for itself net of its
CIO loss," Iksil alleged.
"The JPMorgan CIO lost in whole $6.3 billion which led to an
ultimate profit at JPMorgan of more than $25 billion in 2012,"
he said on the website.
The bank had to pay more than $1 billion and admit to
wrongdoing to settle U.S. and British probes into the losses.
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.
