(Adds quotes and background)
By David Henry
June 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie
Dimon said on Wednesday he received a copy of a January memo
about a new risk model at the center of the bank's $2
billion-plus loss on derivatives trades, but had not paid
attention.
Dimon, speaking in a CNBC-TV interview minutes after
testifying before Congress, added that the losses probably would
have happened even without the change in the model. He said such
models can be poor tools for managing risk.
"I was copied on a memo that said there was a change in the
VaR model, so that is going to come out," Dimon said. "I paid
virtually no attention to it."
Banks use so-called value-at-risk models as a tool for
keeping traders from taking too much risk. The models are also
required by bank regulators and the Securities and Exchange
Commission to provide indications of how much money banks could
lose in the capital markets.
A model in JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office was changed in
the middle of January at the same time the group embarked on a
trading strategy that Dimon has said was badly flawed. The new
model indicated at the end of March that the group's risk-taking
had been steady since December. But the previous model showed
the risk had doubled, the company said on May 10, when Dimon
disclosed the $2 billion loss.
Dimon said he did not learn before late April that new model
was badly flawed.
Dimon told CNBC the model change had been approved by an
internal committee and not by him.
"Those models have an independent review process," he said.
"We do not believe that this was done nefariously" so that
traders could take more risk.
(Reporting by David Henry in Washington; editing by Maureen
Bavdek and Andre Grenon)