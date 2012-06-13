* Dimon to appear before Senate Banking panel on Wednesday
* Says bank is in solid shape, trading problems isolated
* Says CIO unit started complex trading plan in January
* Does not give update on size of trading losses
By Dave Clarke and David Henry
WASHINGTON, June 12 JPMorgan Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon will tell lawmakers that the bank's recent
multibillion-dollar trading loss occurred because poorly managed
traders embarked in January on a misguided hedging strategy they
did not fully understand.
His written testimony prepared for a hearing on Wednesday
gives a few more details about what went wrong, and what the
nation's largest bank by assets plans to do about it.
Dimon does not, however, give an update on whether the
losses have grown beyond last month's $2 billion estimate.
Known for smoothly navigating JPMorgan Chase & Co
through the recent financial crisis, Dimon will appear before
the Senate Banking Committee to tell lawmakers that the trading
loss is an isolated incident and that the bank is in solid
shape.
"Our fortress balance sheet remains intact," he said. "While
there are still two weeks left in our second quarter, we expect
our quarter to be solidly profitable."
Dimon is contrite in his testimony, saying that "we feel
terrible" that the bank has lost some of shareholders' money.
But he makes clear his view that the bank's size was not the
core problem but an asset, a rebuttal to some critics who have
seized upon the incident as evidence that some banks are too big
to manage.
"In short, our strong capital position and diversified
business model did what they were supposed to do: cushion us
against an unexpected loss in one area of our business," he
said.
Dimon first flagged the trading losses last month, when he
announced on a surprise May 10 conference call that a hedging
strategy by the bank's Chief Investment Office (CIO) in London
had gone awry and produced at least $2 billion in unexpected
trading losses.
The surprising admission, from a bank previously praised for
its ability to manage risks that have felled its competitors,
has also prompted questions about whether regulators can
adequately oversee a bank as large as JPMorgan.
Analysts have estimated the losses could reach $5 billion,
based on market talk about the exact trades.
Even at $5 billion, the loss would not be debilitating for
the company, which last year spent $3.2 billion on litigation
and still made a $19 billion profit.
A central part of the hearing is expected to be whether
bank executives and regulators can spot risks before they grow
to the point of damaging the institution and the broader
financial system.
Dimon avoids wading deeply into the debate in his four-page
testimony but he will likely be called on to do so Wednesday by
senators who say the incident shows Wall Street banks remain a
threat to the economy.
Senators are also sure to press Dimon on whether he believes
new trading restrictions, known as the Volcker rule, would have
prevented the bank from engaging in its failed hedging strategy.
Dimon has been critical of this crackdown on banks'
proprietary trading.
PROBLEMS STARTED IN JANUARY
Dimon laid out more details in his testimony about the
genesis of the trading strategy and how it went wrong, and is
expected to be asked for more information during the hearing.
"How can a bank take on 'far too much risk' if the point of
the trades was to reduce risk in the first place?" Senate
Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson said in remarks prepared
to be delivered at Wednesday's hearing. "Or was the goal really
to make money?"
Dimon portrays the losses as the result of miscalculations
and failures of oversight related to the bank's decision to
reduce the amount of risky assets it held in order to prepare
for the rollout of new capital standards agreed to as part of
the international Basel agreement.
Dimon said the bank could have simply reduced the amount of
these risky assets on its books but the CIO office instead,
starting in mid-January, "embarked on a complex strategy" that
involved adding positions traders believed could offset the
existing risky assets.
"The strategy was not carefully analyzed or subjected to
rigorous stress testing within CIO and was not reviewed outside
CIO," Dimon said.
Faced with mounting losses in March and early April, Dimon
said, the traders did not retrench but instead viewed the losses
as "the result of anomalous and temporary market movements."
"In hindsight, CIO's traders did not have the requisite
understanding of the risks they took," he said.
Nancy Bush, a veteran bank analyst and contributing editor
at SNL Financial, said Dimon's testimony raises questions about
how losses could have become so large if the trading strategy
only started in January.
"You would really have to be piling the positions on," she
said. "He will have to explain that."
In the wake of the loss, Ina Drew, who headed the CIO unit
responsible for the trading debacle, has resigned from JPMorgan.
Dimon in his testimony seeks to reassure that the bank has
made "real progress" in managing and reducing the risk
associated with these trading positions.
"While this does not reduce the losses already incurred and
does not preclude future losses, it does reduce the probability
and magnitude of future losses," he said.
JPMorgan has shed more than $26 billion in market value
since the losses were announced.
