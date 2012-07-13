July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co said Irvin Goldman, who was briefly chief risk officer of the Chief Investment Office that lost $5.8 billion on derivatives trades, has resigned.

"Irv asked to leave the company. He's behaved with integrity and we wish him well," the firm said in a statement.

Goldman was named chief risk officer on Feb. 1, around the time that problems with the portfolio began to mount. He left that post as part of a May 14 overhaul of the CIO.

Goldman's brother-in-law Barry Zubrow runs the firm's office of corporate and regulatory affairs and until early this year was chief risk officer for the entire company. (Reporting by David Henry and Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)