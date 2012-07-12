NEW YORK, July 12 The replacement of dozens of
New York Federal Reserve bank examiners at JPMorgan Chase & Co
N> in mid-2011 hindered regulators' ability to see the
mounting risks that left the bank with an estimated $5 billion
of trading losses, the New York Times reported.
The regulator replaced "virtually all of its roughly 40
examiners" at the bank to bolster the team and prevent it from
becoming too close to JPMorgan executives, the newspaper said,
citing current and former government officials who spoke on the
condition of anonymity.
The change of the regulatory guard was made over several
months, but taxed the ability of the new crew to understand the
bank, which has more than $2 trillion of assets on its balance
sheet. At the time, JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office was
increasing its bets on credit derivatives and changing a model
for measuring risk in the unit.
The New York Fed and JPMorgan declined to comment, the paper
said.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment. Officials at the
New York Fed did not immediately return Reuters' calls for
comment.
JPMorgan announced on May 10 that it had lost $2 billion on
the trades and CEO Jamie Dimon said the losses could increase by
$1 billion or more.
On Friday, when the company reports its second-quarter
financial results, Dimon has promised to give a more detailed
account of the losses and how they happened.
