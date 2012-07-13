BRIEF-Wells fargo names two new independent directors
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it had made $459 million less in the first quarter than it previously reckoned, because traders in its Chief Investment Office had misstated the value of their positions.
The company said the misstatements reflected material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting in the first quarter.
The restatement will reduce the company's first-quarter earnings, but will also reduce the CIO's trading losses in the second quarter. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, editing by Dan Wilchins and Lisa Von Ahn)
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Manufacturer General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday.