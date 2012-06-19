BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. securities regulators are investigating whether JPMorgan Chase & Co misled investors in its April earnings statement by failing to disclose a change in how it measured risk, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro said on Tuesday.
"Part of what we are investigating is the extent of that disclosure and whether it was adequate, among other things," Schapiro told lawmakers during a House Financial Services hearing.
By omitting the change from its earnings release in April, the bank disguised a spike in the riskiness of a particular trading portfolio by cutting in half its value-at-risk number.
Schapiro said that although companies are not required to disclose such a change in their earnings releases, other SEC rules still require such statements to be truthful and complete. (Reporting By Dave Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.