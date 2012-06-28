BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp agreed with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant for 1.5 bln euros
* Company reached agreement with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant in Brazil for eur 1.5 billion.
NEW YORK, June 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co will likely lose $4 billion to $6 billion on its flawed derivatives portfolio, some two to three times as much as the company originally estimated, according to a person familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan declined to comment. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick.)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips Corp has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.