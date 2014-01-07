NEW YORK Jan 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay $1.7 billion to settle U.S. charges it violated laws requiring banks to monitor customer activity for money laundering in its handling of accounts of convicted Ponzi-schemer Bernard Madoff, authorities said on Tuesday.

The deal includes a two-year deferred prosecution agreement and settles outstanding probes by two bank regulators into failures in JPMorgan's anti-money laundering policies. The bank agreed to improve its controls.