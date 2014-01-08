PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Jan 8 A federal judge on Wednesday approved an agreement between JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. prosecutors to settle charges that the bank violated anti-money laundering laws by failing to alert authorities to warning signs its employees encountered in dealings with convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.
The settlement, which deferred the criminal charges against the bank until Jan. 8 2016, requires the bank to pay a $1.7 billion forfeiture and improve its anti-money laundering controls. If it meets the terms by the appointed date, prosecutors can chose to dismiss the charges against it.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.