LONDON Jan 28 Police said they are investigating the "non-suspicious" death of a man who fell onto a ninth floor roof at the European headquarters of investment bank JP Morgan in London's Canary Wharf on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called at 8.02 GMT to 25 Bank Street in the heart of London's financial centre.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No arrests have been made and the incident is being treated as non-suspicious at this early stage," police said in a statement.

They believed they knew the identity of the man but were awaiting formal identification.

A JP Morgan spokesman said the firm was investigating.

"We are reviewing a very sad incident at 25 Bank Street this morning," he said.