MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co's global chairman of investment banking and veteran deal maker James Elliott will retire in June, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Elliott, who has worked on several prominent deals during his 35-year career, will leave the firm to spend more time on his ranch in Texas, Jeff Urwin, JPMorgan's co-head of global banking wrote in the memo obtained from JPMorgan by Reuters.
Elliot joined JPMorgan in 1997 as a senior member of the mergers and acquisitions department.
"Jimmy has been instrumental in building our M&A franchise into the world class entity it is today," Urwin wrote.
Elliot had a lead role in Exxon's $86 billion merger with Mobil and was also involved in Sanofi's $21 billion acquisition of Genzyme. (Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.