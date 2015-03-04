New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co Treasurer Craig Delany, who also oversees the bank's Chief Investment Office, is leaving but will stay on until a successor is on board, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal memo.
Delany, who is in his mid-40s, was appointed global chief investment officer following the "London Whale" episode, in which the bank lost about $6 billion in 2012 through trading losses, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1DSr0Vo)
Delany, named treasurer of the bank in 2014, will retire in the coming months to spend more time with his family, the Journal said.
As of mid-2014, Delany, whose group has about 750 employees, managed a $350 billion portfolio in fixed income, $350 billion in short-term cash and $300 billion in debt issuance, securitization and other liabilities, the Journal said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the bank for comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.