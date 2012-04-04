METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
DUBAI, April 4 JP Morgan Chase appointed Abdulaziz al Helaissi as its new head of corporate banking in the Middle East and North Africa, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
The U.S. investment bank also named Declan Hegarty, previously head of HSBC's Abu Dhabi business, as a managing director at its global corporate bank division covering the United Arab Emirates.
Helaissi is currently senior country officer for Saudi Arabia based in Riyadh, a role he will continue to occupy. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.