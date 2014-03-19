LONDON, March 19 U.S. investment bank JPMorgan
has agreed to sell its physical commodities business to
Swiss trade house Mercuria, a source close to the deal said on
Wednesday.
The terms of the deal are not yet clear, but when the bank
first opened its books to potential buyers in October it valued
the assets at $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
JPMorgan in London declined to comment on the matter.
Mercuria could not be reached immediately for comment.
In February, Reuters reported that Mercuria, led by two
former Goldman Sachs executives, became the front-runner
to buy the physical commodities unit, one of the most powerful
oil and metals desks on Wall Street.
(Reporting By Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)