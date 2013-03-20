March 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $100 million to MF Global Inc as part of a settlement reached with the trustee liquidating the broker-dealer unit of MF Global Holdings, a court filing showed.

As part of the settlement, JPMorgan will also return more than $29 million in the brokerage's funds held by the bank, while releasing claims on $417 million that was previously returned to the trustee James Giddens, who is working on recovering money lost by the customers.

The case is In re: MF Global Inc, case No. 11-2790, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.