June 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co has returned
about $600 million that was at the bank when MF Global Holdings
Ltd went bust in October, the Wall Street Journal
reported late on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.
MG Global's bankruptcy trustee James Giddens might have
additional claims against JPMorgan for several hundred million
dollars, the business daily said.
JPMorgan officials contend that the bank no longer holds any
MF Global money, the Journal said citing the people.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman was unavailable for comment outside
regular business hours.
Trustee James Giddens, who is unwinding MF Global's
broker-dealer, is to provide a written report to the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on the status of his investigation
into the company's unraveling.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore, Editing by
Jonathan Thatcher)