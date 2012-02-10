Feb 10 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC has
hired two former Morgan Keegan brokers in Georgia, a recruiter
with knowledge of the moves told Reuters on Friday.
Advisers Allison Guyer and Jennifer Borus joined J.P. Morgan
in January, two days after Raymond James said it would
be buying Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial bank on
Jan 11.
The advisers both joined J.P. Morgan's Atlanta office. Borus
had been with Morgan Keegan for roughly a decade.
Morgan Keegan had lost a number of brokers in the last half
of 2011, as uncertainty mounted about who would buy the
brokerage from Regions -- a sale that dragged on for six months.
Raymond James said Morgan Keegan had 1,034 brokers at the
end of 2011, a 15 percent decrease from just two months prior,
when a Morgan Keegan spokeswoman said the firm had 1,218
advisers at the end of October.
Since the acquisition was announced in early January, most
Morgan Keegan advisers have stayed put, waiting to see how
Raymond James will handle the transition, including changes to
brokers' compensation grids. Raymond James has been flying
advisers down to the firm's St. Petersburg, Florida headquarters
in shifts in an effort to convince brokers to stay with the
firm.
Competing firms have lately been offering top producers
between 150 percent and 170 percent of their annual revenue
generated as a sign-on bonus, said financial services recruiter
Ron Edde of Armstrong Financial Group.
