By David Henry
Dec 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co promoted
Kevin Watters to be chief of its home loan business, relieving
Co-Chief Operating Officer Frank Bisignano of the temporary
assignment to clean up the lender's mortgage issues.
Watters, 44, had been responsible since 2010 for originating
mortgages and now will also oversee mortgage servicing and
problem loans and hold the title CEO of Mortgage Banking.
"This role is a natural expansion of his successful
leadership of mortgage originations," Bisignano said in a
statement from the company on Tuesday.
In February 2011, Bisignano was assigned by company CEO
Jamie Dimon to run the mortgage business and fix problems
stemming from bad loans made before housing prices collapsed.
JPMorgan has made more home loans this year than any other
U.S. lender except Wells Fargo & Co.
This year JPMorgan and other banks have been enjoying a
surge of revenue from refinancing mortgage loans at lower
interest rates engineered by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"We will continue to see the refinancing business stay
strong for the next couple of quarters as long as interest rates
stay low," Watters said in an interview.
Watters said he expects that refinancing will taper off by
the end of next year as demand builds for loans to purchase
homes.
Watters will report to Gordon Smith, who at the end of this
month will become sole CEO of Consumer & Community Banking over
the retail branches, credit cards and mortgages.
Before Watters was put in charge of mortgage originations,
he was head of business banking in the branch network for five
years, according to the statement.
Watters has been with the company for 13 years and worked
for Bank One, which JPMorgan acquired, on Internet banking
services.
A native of Philadelphia, Watters said he got some of his
early business experience working with the Crisco brand of
shortening for Procter & Gamble Co.