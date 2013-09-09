Sept 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co expects to
see a loss from its mortage origination business in the second
half of this year, according to a company presentation for
investors on Monday.
The pretax margin from mortgage production is expected to be
"slightly negative," according to a slide presentation by Chief
Financial Officer Marianne Lake and posted on the company's
website ahead of the scheduled mid-day presentation.
The company expects to increase its litigation reserves in
the third quarter and release other reserves of $1.25 billion
from its mortgage operations, according to the presentation.
Markets revenue in third quarter is expected to be "flat to
down 5 percent" from a year earlier. Net interest income for the
company is expected to be "slightly up" from the second quarter.
The company is scheduled to release full results for the
quarter on Oct. 11.