Nov 12 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) does not intend to charge any JPMorgan Chase &
Co executives in two investigations relating to the
allegedly fraudulent sale of mortgage-backed securities, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Last week, JPMorgan said it reached an agreement in
principle with the SEC to resolve the probes.
The bank will pay a penalty under the settlement, according
to the WSJ, citing people close to the probes. The payment is
expected to be less than the $550 million paid by Goldman Sachs
Group Inc in 2010 to settle claims by the SEC that it
misled investors in a type of mortgage bond deal, the WSJ said.
Goldman did not admit or deny any wrongdoing. JPMorgan is
expected to do the same, the paper said, citing the people whom
the WSJ did not identify. ()
One of the cases is related to disclosures by the bank of
delinquencies involving one mortgage-backed securitization. The
other case is over multiple securitizations done by Bear
Stearns, the failed investment bank that JPMorgan took over in
March 2008 during the financial crisis.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment, the WSJ said.
JPMorgan, with $2.32 trillion in assets, is the largest
U.S.-based bank. It could not immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters.