US STOCKS-Wall St dips as Amazon-Whole Foods deal slams retailers
* Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to open)
March 10 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co, named Bryon Lake as head of international exchange-traded funds, a newly created role.
Lake, who would be based in London, joins from Invesco Powershares. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
PARIS, June 16 Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Shares of U.S. and European supermarket chains and retailers tumbled on Friday after online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion.