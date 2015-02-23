COLUMN-In brave new world, all companies are Sears: James Saft
March 23 That retail stocks face an ever-dimmer future is now something of an investing truism.
Feb 23 JPMorgan Asset Management rehired Jonathon Griggs as director of applied research for the global fixed income, currencies and commodities group.
Griggs had worked at JPMorgan Asset Management for 14 years before leaving about year back for Rogge Global Partners Plc, where he became senior portfolio manager.
In his new role at JPMorgan Asset Management, Griggs will be responsible for developing strategies for application and risk budgeting across fixed income funds.
Based in London, he will report to Robert Michele, chief investment officer and head of global fixed income.
Griggs was the chief investment officer for currency management in his last role at JPMorgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
March 23 That retail stocks face an ever-dimmer future is now something of an investing truism.
OSLO, March 23 Privately-owned shipping firm BW Group became the top shareholder in tanker firm DHT Holdings on Thursday, in a surprise move that will probably end Frontline's ambitions to take full control of DHT.