BRIEF-Barrick reports restrictions at Veladero mine heap leach facility
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
DUBAI, June 4 Sadiq Hussain, JP Morgan's head of equities for the Middle East and North Africa, will join Egypt's EFG Hermes in August as head of business development for asset management, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Hussain, who had been with the U.S. bank since 2007, was departing to take up a role in Dubai with EFG.
Spokeswomen for EFG Hermes and JP Morgan declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by David French; editing by David Clarke)
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.