SYDNEY, July 12 The Australian head of natural
resources and infrastructure at JPMorgan, Alan Young, is
leaving the investment bank to join private equity firm Prostar
Capital, a person familiar with the move said on Thursday.
Young, a managing director at JPMorgan, drove relationships
with clients including BHP Billiton and Santos
during his seven years at the firm, said the source, who
declined to be named. Young will stay at JPMorgan until the end
of the year.
A JPMorgan spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Prostar Capital, a start up private equity firm, has offices
in New York, Singapore and Sydney. It boasts initial capital
commitments of $300 million and plans to set up a natural
resources fund and an energy and infrastructure fund, according
to a job advertisement for the firm.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)