SYDNEY, July 12 The Australian head of natural resources and infrastructure at JPMorgan, Alan Young, is leaving the investment bank to join private equity firm Prostar Capital, a person familiar with the move said on Thursday.

Young, a managing director at JPMorgan, drove relationships with clients including BHP Billiton and Santos during his seven years at the firm, said the source, who declined to be named. Young will stay at JPMorgan until the end of the year.

A JPMorgan spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prostar Capital, a start up private equity firm, has offices in New York, Singapore and Sydney. It boasts initial capital commitments of $300 million and plans to set up a natural resources fund and an energy and infrastructure fund, according to a job advertisement for the firm. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)