MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as global co-heads of equities, following Tim Throsby's move to Barclays Plc.
Leung and Sippel will also manage the prime services business with James Kenny, and join the CIB management team.
Both the appointments are effective immediately, and Leung and Sippel will report to Daniel Pinto, chief executive of JPMorgan's Corporate & Investment Bank.
Sippel, who has spent 14 years at JPMorgan, was recently the global head of the bank's prime services business. Leung has led the overall Asia Pacific equities franchise since 2014.
Throsby, left JPMorgan to head Barclays Corporate and International division, ending the British bank's six-month search for the number two job under Chief Executive Jes Staley. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.