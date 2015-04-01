April 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed
John Horner treasurer and chief investment officer, succeeding
Craig Delany who announced his retirement last month, according
to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Horner was most recently the head of investor services in
the corporate and investment bank management team.
Horner will continue to retain responsibility for private
label mortgage resolutions and legacy asset portfolios within
the corporate and investment bank, according to the memo.
He joined the Wall Street bank in 2002 and has held senior
roles in the fixed income markets team.
James Kenny will replace Horner as head of investor
services. Kenny has been co-heading macro trading, which
includes foreign exchange and commodities. Troy Rohrbaugh will
continue to head macro trading.
Kenny previously ran global emerging markets team and held
senior roles in credit derivatives and high-yield trading.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and David Henry in
New York)