May 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Peter Meath, former head of Square 1 Bank's Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, to lead its life sciences practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The company also appointed Dan McNamara in February to head its for-profit healthcare team, according to the memo. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)