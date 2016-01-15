BRIEF-Inseego Corp-judgement entered in favor of novatel wireless
* Inseego Corp- on April 10, judgment entered in favor of novatel wireless, in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Carucel Investments
Jan 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co's J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it hired Nick Malangone as executive director and insurance portfolio manager in its multi-asset solutions team.
Malangone will be responsible for oversight of portfolios managed on behalf of insurance companies.
Malangone, who will be based in London, joins from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was the insurance asset management portfolio manager. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Inseego Corp- on April 10, judgment entered in favor of novatel wireless, in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Carucel Investments
HOUSTON, April 11 Compensation for three of Chevron Corp's senior leaders, including Chief Executive John Watson, rose last year due to a change in how the value of pensions are calculated.