Jan 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co's J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it hired Nick Malangone as executive director and insurance portfolio manager in its multi-asset solutions team.

Malangone will be responsible for oversight of portfolios managed on behalf of insurance companies.

Malangone, who will be based in London, joins from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was the insurance asset management portfolio manager. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)