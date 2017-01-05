UPDATE 7-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday it appointed Nicole Giles as corporate controller, the investment bank's principal accounting officer.
Giles, who has been with JPMorgan for about 10 years, will replace Mark O'Donovan, effective Jan. 16, the bank said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2hUE4Iv)
Giles most recently served as chief financial officer for the investor services unit within the corporate & investment division.
O'Donovan was named chief executive officer of auto finance in the consumer & community division. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 24 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.