UPDATE 1-MOVES-TransCanada says chief operating officer to retire
CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 TransCanada Corp's Chief Operating Officer Alex Pourbaix is retiring from the company after 23 years in May, a TransCanada spokesman said on Tuesday.
Nov 24 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Paul Levene capital structure analyst in its convertible bonds and capital structure team.
Levene, based in London, will oversee the analysis of global companies across asset classes.
He was previously a senior analyst at Ferox Capital LLP. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
March 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: