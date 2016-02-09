Feb 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co's J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it hired Swantje Boulderstone as global rates portfolio manager in the global fixed income, currency & commodities (GFICC) group.

Boulderstone will be based in London and will oversee multi-currency government bond portfolios. She will report to David Tan, global head of rates.

Prior to joining JPMorgan, Boulderstone worked with Bank of England for seven years. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)