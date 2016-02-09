CORRECTED-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
Feb 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co's J.P. Morgan Asset Management said it hired Swantje Boulderstone as global rates portfolio manager in the global fixed income, currency & commodities (GFICC) group.
Boulderstone will be based in London and will oversee multi-currency government bond portfolios. She will report to David Tan, global head of rates.
Prior to joining JPMorgan, Boulderstone worked with Bank of England for seven years. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TAIPEI, April 11 Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco , whose businesses stretch from smartphones to electric vehicles, has abandoned a $2 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio, the company said on Tuesday.