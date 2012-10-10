DUBAI Oct 10 J.P. Morgan Chase Inc has
hired Ahmed Saeed from Nomura Holdings to head up its
Middle East business focused on public sector clients, the U.S.
bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Nomura, in the process of making $1 billion in cost cuts, is
cutting investment banking jobs in Dubai, sources told Reuters
last month. J.P. Morgan, on the other hand, has
been beefing up in the region and has made some top-level
banking appointments this year.
Saeed was most recently a managing director at Nomura's
investment banking division in Dubai, where he handled public
sector clients for the Japanese bank.
He will report to Abdulaziz al-Helaissi, head of J.P.
Morgan's global corporate bank for the Middle East and North
Africa and also to Daniel Zelikow, head of the bank's
international public sector group, the bank said.
In April, J.P. Morgan named Declan Hegarty, previously head
of HSBC's Abu Dhabi business as a managing director at
its global corporate bank division covering the United Arab
Emirates.
The bank also hired Rayan Fayez, a senior banker from
Goldman Sachs Inc in Riyadh as its new investment banking
head and co-chief executive of Saudi Arabia.
Middle East investment banking fees reached $402.2 million
for the first nine months of the year, a 23 percent increase
from the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The upturn in fees points to a slight increase in activity
in the region which was hit badly by the financial crisis.