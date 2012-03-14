March 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday sold $2 billion of notes in two parts, said market sources.

JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 3/20/2015

+105 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 6/20/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 3/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH AA-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.875 MATURITY 3/20/2015 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 99.93 FIRST PAY 9/20/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 3/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A