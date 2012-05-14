(Adds quotes)
WASHINGTON May 14 President Barack Obama said
on Monday the huge trading loss at JPMorgan Chase & Co
illustrated the need for Wall Street reform and the same kind of
an error at a less stable bank may have required government
intervention.
"JPMorgan is one of the best managed banks there is. Jamie
Dimon, the head of it, is one of the smartest bankers we got and
they still lost $2 billion and counting," Obama said on ABC's
"The View," according to a transcript released by the network.
"We don't know all the details. It's going to be
investigated, but this is why we passed Wall Street reform,"
Obama said.
Wall Street reform was one of Obama's signature domestic
policy achievements, but he has faced opposition in trying to
enforce it.
Obama said in the interview that he was still fighting for
tough reform.
"This is the best, or one of the best managed banks. You
could have a bank that isn't as strong, isn't as profitable
making those same bets and we (the government) might have had to
step in," Obama said. "That's exactly why Wall Street reform's
so important."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason)