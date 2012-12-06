UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
Dec 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it has named Mark O'Donovan as Corporate Controller, the investment bank's principal accounting officer.
The company said O'Donovan, 42, had served as Global Controller for the company since 2010 and had previously served as Global Controller for Treasury and Securities Services.
The investment bank also said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it had appointed Shannon Warren, formerly Corporate Controller, as co-Chief Control Officer of the company.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million