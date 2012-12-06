Dec 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it has named Mark O'Donovan as Corporate Controller, the investment bank's principal accounting officer.

The company said O'Donovan, 42, had served as Global Controller for the company since 2010 and had previously served as Global Controller for Treasury and Securities Services.

The investment bank also said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it had appointed Shannon Warren, formerly Corporate Controller, as co-Chief Control Officer of the company.