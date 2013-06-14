Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
June 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co said its private equity unit, One Equity Partners, will become independent from the bank and raise future funds from an external group of partners.
One Equity will continue to make direct investments for the bank for an interim period and still manage the existing group of portfolio companies for it.
One Equity currently manages about $4.5 billion in investments for JPMorgan.
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.