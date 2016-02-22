(Repeats earlier story with no changes to headline, text)
By David Henry
NEW YORK Feb 22 At JPMorgan Chase & Co's
annual investor day on Tuesday, one big question will be
at the top of attendees' minds: How can the bank keep a tight
lid on costs without hurting its ability to grow revenue?
JPMorgan's chief executive, Jamie Dimon, and at least five
of his top executives are expected to give presentations on the
bank's diverse range of businesses at the day-long event, with
forecasts on revenue, expenses and shareholder returns. They're
also expected to offer some fresh details on how the bank is
using technology to improve operations and slash costs - an
initiative Dimon and his deputies have long been touting.
But for the first time in years, JPMorgan is not expected to
expand further its cost-cutting targets. The bank is only
halfway through a previously announced $4.8 billion cost-cutting
target, and cutting any deeper could hurt its businesses,
analysts said. JPMorgan has already cut more than 25,000 jobs
since 2011.
That would run counter to what other big banks have been
doing. Executives from banks including Morgan Stanley,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp and
U.S. Bancorp have all recently talked about further
cost-cutting efforts.
Because of that, and the troubles at European rivals, top
brass at JPMorgan have an incentive to reinvest in key
businesses to take market share from competitors who are pulling
back.
"This is the sort of environment that Jamie Dimon and
JPMorgan live for: sluggishness in the environment, competitors
feeling pain," said Mike Mayo, a bank stock analyst with CLSA.
Even so, analysts said they and their investor clients will
want more insight into how JPMorgan strikes the fine balance
between cutting costs to protect profits, and spending money for
growth at a time when interest rates remain stubbornly low and
the economy shows signs of becoming sluggish.
Some analysts and investors worry that JPMorgan may have to
lower its profit target again.
The bank's publicly stated goal going into investor day is
to achieve a 15 percent return on tangible common shareholder
capital over the long term. That is down from a 16 percent
target in 2013, which JPMorgan lowered to a range of 15-to-16
percent in 2014. JPMorgan delivered returns of 13 percent in
both 2014 and 2015.
"What is that going to be and how can they get there without
higher interest rates?" said Chris Mutascio, an analyst with
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. He should have an answer at 6:45 a.m.
on Tuesday, when JPMorgan is expected to post a slidedeck on its
website ahead of the event.
Last year, executives showed a slide in which higher rates
would contribute about half of the additional profits needed to
reach the 15 percent target. But, with the exception of the
small boost to rates from the Federal Reserve in December, that
tailwind has not appeared.
JPMorgan's investor day is about more than just one bank. As
the biggest U.S. lender by assets, with widespread consumer and
investment banking operations, its executives are well placed to
offer broad perspectives on the state of banking and the global
economy. As in years past, Dimon is likely to opine on topics
ranging from interest rates and energy markets to financial
regulations and foreign affairs.
"Given the size and breadth of their consumer and commercial
client base," said Mutascio, "JPMorgan has the pulse of the U.S.
economy."
