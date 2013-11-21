(Adds detail about pay across the industry, information about JPMorgan's bonuses)

By Nadia Damouni and David Henry

Nov 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to keep overall compensation roughly flat this year from last year, in a sign that employees will feel at least some pain from the bank's recent legal settlements, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Pay increases have been muted across much of the banking sector in the aftermath of the financial crisis, but JPMorgan's decision would put the bank on the lower end of expectations for the rest of the industry.

Earlier this month, compensation consultant Johnson Associates estimated that commercial and retail bankers overall will get bonuses that are unchanged to 5 percent higher this year. It estimated bonuses across all of Wall Street, including large asset management firms, will be up 5 to 10 percent.

Options Group estimated that average pay will rise 4 percent.

At JPMorgan, bonuses were largely locked down early this week, though payouts could change in unusual situations or if there is an unexpected change in the company's results during the last six weeks of the year, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

About 156,000 of JPMorgan's 255,000 employees work in retail, mortgage and credit card businesses, where pay is generally lower than in its investment bank. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni and David Henry; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Leslie Adler)