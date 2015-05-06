May 6 Two major proxy advisory firms, Glass Lewis & Co and ISS, recommended that JPMorgan Chase & Co's shareholders vote against the bank's executive compensation plan.

JPMorgan's shareholders are scheduled to vote on the bank's executive pay in a non-binding motion at its annual meeting on May 19.

Glass Lewis said its analysis indicated that JPMorgan was "deficient in aligning pay with performance."

ISS said the reintroduction of a large discretionary cash bonus in Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's pay mix without a compelling rationale has weakened the performance-basis of his pay. (Reporting by Neha Dimri and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)