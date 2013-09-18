Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Power market veteran Paul Posoli has returned to JPMorgan Chase & Co. after a sabbatical to help advise on the bank's planned sale of its commodities business, according to an internal bank memo.
Posoli, who helped build a formidable gas and power trading division at Bear Stearns before it was bought by JPMorgan, will serve on the bank's management team in an advisory capacity. His previous role running the global gas, power, coal and emissions business will remain with John Anderson, the memo said.
"His decision to return, in and of itself, is a vote of confidence in the value of the business that we have built," according to the memo from global commodities chief Blythe Masters, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. Posoli is expected to be part of the new entity's management team after the sale.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.