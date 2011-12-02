(Adds background)
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG Dec 2 JP Morgan Chase & Co
has hired former Credit Suisse Group AG
executive Neil Hounslow as head of its prime brokerage in
Asia-Pacific as the Wall Street bank looks to service hedge
funds investing in the region.
Hounslow, who was head of flow financing, prime services,
for Asia-Pacific at the Swiss bank, joined JP Morgan about two
weeks ago, a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed
to Reuters on Friday.
JP Morgan's push into the fiercely competitive prime broking
industry is part of the bank's plan to expand its global
offerings to hedge funds. Its prime brokerage services was
boosted in 2008 when it acquired Bear Stearns.
The bank launched its prime brokerage service in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa in June.
The battle for market share in the prime-brokerage business
in Asia has intensified as the alternative industry is becoming
more mainstream with more and more institutional investors
looking to the asset class as a way to diversify portfolios.
Data on market share of prime brokers is notoriously tough
to verify but industry tracker AsiaHedge ranked Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank AG and UBS AG as the top five prime
brokers in Asia in a survey released in May.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and
lending money to hedge funds.
Prime broker market share by:
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis and
Jonathan Hopfner)