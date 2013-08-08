Aug 8 U.S. prosecutors investigating JPMorgan
Chase & Co for allegedly violating securities laws are
looking at mortgage bonds created by the bank itself, and not by
companies it bought, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
JPMorgan disclosed on Wednesday that it is a subject of
"parallel investigations" by criminal and civil divisions of the
U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of California,
which includes the state capital and Central Valley region.
JPMorgan bought Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual during
the financial crisis in 2008. Both those firms had also created
mortgage bonds that contributed to the housing bubble and have
since been subjects of lawsuits as well. But the current
criminal probe focuses on bonds that JPMorgan created, the
source said.