By David Henry
Aug 8 U.S. prosecutors investigating JPMorgan
Chase & Co for allegedly violating securities laws are
looking at mortgage bonds created by the bank itself, and not by
companies it bought, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
JPMorgan disclosed on Wednesday that was the subject of
investigations by the criminal and civil divisions of the U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California, which
includes the state capital and Central Valley region in which
communities were hit hard by the collapse of house prices.
JPMorgan bought Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual during
the financial crisis in 2008. Both those firms had also created
mortgage bonds that contributed to the housing bubble and have
since been subjects of lawsuits as well. But the current
criminal probe focuses on bonds JPMorgan created, the source
said.
In May, JPMorgan was informed the office's civil division
had made a preliminary conclusion that the firm violated federal
securities laws in offerings of subprime and Alt-A residential
mortgage securities during 2005 to 2007, the company said in a
quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The investigation is part of drive by President Barack Obama
to hold companies responsible for breaking the law in financing
the housing bubble that caused the 2007-2008 financial crisis
and the Great Recession.
Bank of America Corp was sued by federal prosecutors
on Tuesday for alleged civil violations of laws over the sale of
bonds backed by jumbo mortgages.(ID:nL1N0G71LM)
It also adds a new hurdle to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's
campaign to restore the bank's reputation for controlling risks
after losing more than $6.2 billion in 2012 on its so-called
"London Whale" derivatives trades.