Oct 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co executives in
New York were aware of potential problems tied to its
recruitment practices in China well before U.S. regulators
launched a probe into the issue, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources and documents it reviewed.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining the
extent to which JPMorgan executives at its headquarters were
involved in overseas hiring, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1s8TSzT)
A JPMorgan executive in Asia alerted the bank's New York
officials in 2011 of concerns that the bank had hired a son or
daughter of a senior Chinese government official, a recruitment
that helped it win an investment-banking assignment, according
to company emails reviewed by the Journal.
JPMorgan officials proposed changes to its hiring practices
in Asia and the changes formed a part of a set of anticorruption
measures approved by its board directors on the bank's audit
committee in late 2011, according to the report.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon also knew of the anticorruption
measures as they were unveiled, according to the report.
U.S. authorities have not accused the bank of any
wrongdoings yet.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on the story.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)