Nov 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co said the U.S.
Justice Department was conducting a criminal investigation into
its foreign exchange business.
The largest U.S. bank also raised the top end of its loss
estimates for legal proceedings, in excess of reserves
established, to $5.9 billion from $4.6 billion.
The investigation focuses on its spot foreign-exchange
trading activities and controls related to those, the bank said
in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1Ghbzb2)
The bank said it was cooperating with the investigations and
was in talks with the justice department and civil enforcement
authorities, but that there was "no assurance that such
discussions will result in settlements."
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)