Feb 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co is under
federal scrutiny over hiring the son of China's current commerce
minister, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing internal
emails.
The investment bank hired Gao Jue, son of Gao Hucheng,
despite several issues including his poor performance in job
interviews, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1D5Euhd)
JPMorgan's decision to hire Gao was "widely understood"
within the company to have been supported by William Daley, a
senior executive at the time and a former U.S. commerce
secretary and White House chief of staff, the Journal reported.
Daley worked at JPMorgan from 2004 to 2010 and reported to
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.
Gao Jue started work in the summer of 2007. He currently
works at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the report said.
Gao Hucheng, who was promoted to minister in March 2013,
offered to "go extra miles" for the investment bank if it spared
his son during a major layoff, the report said.
The hiring is under scrutiny from U.S. authorities who are
investigating the Asian hiring practices of JPMorgan and other
banks, the report said.
Federal prosecutors view Gao Jue's hiring as a potential
violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the report said,
citing people with knowledge of the investigation.
The bank, Daley, Gao Hucheng and his son are not accused of
any wrongdoing, the report said.
Gao Jue's name hasn't previously been reported in connection
with the hiring probe, which JPMorgan disclosed in a 2013
regulatory filing.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on the report. A
Goldman Sachs spokesman also declined comment.
The Chinese commerce ministry is not a client of JPMorgan
nor a banking regulator, but can rule on mergers among
multinational companies that do business in China, the report
said.
The U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange
Commission are expected to reach a settlement with JPMorgan
related to the U.S. antibribery law. The settlement may involve
a fine and warrant an overhaul of the bank's hiring practices,
the report said.
